Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020

A freshman Republican congressman who officiated a gay wedding lost his primary in Virginia on Saturday to a former Liberty University official.Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) lost to Bob Good in a drive-thru Republican convention Saturday, with...

