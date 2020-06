Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 00:33 Hits: 10

NFL player J.J. Watt shared Saturday that he believes those who consider protests during the national anthem at football games to be "about disrespecting" the U.S. flag or military, "clearly haven't been listening."...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/502624-jj-watt-tells-fan-dont-speak-for-me-after-they-suggest-he-would