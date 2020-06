Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 17:17 Hits: 10

House Democrats are seizing on momentum from nationwide demonstrations over racial injustice to revive an effort years in the making: the removal of Confederate statues on Capitol Hill.There are 11 such sculptures in the Capitol building, placed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502524-democrats-see-path-to-ridding-capitol-of-confederate-statues