Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it is closing its probe into whether Rep. Alcee Hastings’s (D-Fla.) relationship with a member of his staff was in violation of House rules, clearing him from allegations that he received improper gifts...

