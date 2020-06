Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday said Senate Republicans were "so damn stupid" for not passing House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill."The Republican Senate need to do its job and...

