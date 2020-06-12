Showing off wildlife photos, Smokey Bear and the Banana Stand: Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

With procedural votes on the “Great American Outdoors Act” this week, senators took advantage of their captive audience in the Senate chamber to show off vacation photos.

Meanwhile, Sen. Angus King finally set the record straight on Smokey Bear’s alleged middle name, despite what some song-writers might have you believe, and Sen. Mitt Romney revealed his affinity for a cult TV favorite.

