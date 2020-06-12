The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Showing off wildlife photos, Smokey Bear and the Banana Stand: Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics

With procedural votes on the “Great American Outdoors Act” this week, senators took advantage of their captive audience in the Senate chamber to show off vacation photos.

Meanwhile, Sen. Angus King finally set the record straight on Smokey Bear’s alleged middle name, despite what some song-writers might have you believe, and Sen. Mitt Romney revealed his affinity for a cult TV favorite.

The post Showing off wildlife photos, Smokey Bear and the Banana Stand: Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/12/showing-off-wildlife-photos-smokey-bear-and-the-banana-stand-congressional-hits-and-misses/

