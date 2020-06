Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 18:31 Hits: 11

Senior White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Friday there is a growing disparity in how Republican-led states and Democratic-led states are recovering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/502480-white-house-adviser-suggests-a-difference-in-economic-recovery