Former CBC chair: ‘I really don’t want to talk to’ GOP lawmakers who won’t ban chokeholds

Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) on Thursday described as a “nonstarter” any police reform proposal put forth by congressional Republicans that does not include a ban on the use of chokeholds by law enforcement.

“If they are not willing to ban chokeholds I just think that — I mean, I really don’t want to talk to them, if that’s the point.” Richmond, the former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, told CNN’s “New Day.”

“So if you’re asking me, ‘Is that a nonstarter for me?’ Yes,” he continued. “If they cannot acknowledge that that is the starting point, then we can’t go anywhere from there. I mean, I just think that that is so clear that it’s absurd that they can’t get there.”

Top congressional Democrats unveiled Monday a sweeping piece of police reform legislation in response to nationwide calls for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, by Minneapolis police last month.

The measure includes provisions that would ban chokeholds, create a National Police Misconduct Registry, end racial profiling, bar the use of “no-knock” arrest warrants in drug cases and limit “qualified immunity,” which currently shields officers from lawsuits over their misconduct.

Senate Republicans have also begun efforts to craft their own police reform bill led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who has presented his GOP colleagues with recommendations for improving federal data collection on the use of force and no-knock warrants, as well as training for police. But Republicans have not yet embraced a federal chokehold ban.

Additionally, the White House is in the process of drafting an executive order aimed at overhauling police laws, with President Donald Trump hoping to announce the administration’s action Thursday during a trip to Dallas.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/11/congressional-black-caucus-gop-chokeholds-313004