Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 21:07 Hits: 2

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) called on the NFL to apologize to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and said his home state team, the New England Patriots, should sign him."The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502349-massachusetts-rep-joe-kennedy-says-patriots-should-sign-kaepernick