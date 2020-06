Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 17:52 Hits: 2

House Democrats will bring a sweeping infrastructure package to the floor by the end of the month, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Thursday.The package, authored by Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), is part...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502299-hoyer-infrastructure-package-to-hit-floor-this-month