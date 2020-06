Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 17:59 Hits: 2

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday said states, not Congress, should make decisions on removing statues of Confederates that stand in the Capitol's Statuary Hall.“When it comes to statues, states have the power to select who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502301-mccarthy-says-states-have-power-on-removing-confederate-statues-from-capitol