Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) charged Thursday that the polling problems dogging Georgia's primary elections this week were part of a broader Republican effort to suppress the vote around the country."What we saw in Georgia the other day was...

