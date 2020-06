Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 16:19

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for more than 50 individuals as Republicans ramp up their investigation into the 2016 Russia probe.In a 12-10 party-line vote, Republicans on the...

