Minority-owned businesses struggling as PG County reopens

Thursday, 11 June 2020

PG County, Maryland, began reopening businesses in June, but some minority-owned barbershops and salons say they’re not making any profit under the continued restrictions, and are still concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

Heard on the Hill’s Clyde McGrady spoke to several PG County business owners and independent contractors to see how they’re handling reopening their doors in the age of the coronavirus.

