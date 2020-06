Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 22:36 Hits: 2

This Air Force major's commander allowed him to take his full parental leave after his baby died -- even though that's against current policy.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/WiM_a5zrWDo/