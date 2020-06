Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

House Republicans are delaying legislation addressing police reforms after initially signaling that a GOP proposal would be introduced this week.GOP sources confirmed that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/502094-house-gop-delays-police-reform-bill