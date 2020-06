Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling for the removal of Confederate statues from Capitol’s campus, arguing the figures should not be glorified in the halls of Congress.Pelosi made the request in a letter Wednesday to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and...

