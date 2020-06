Articles

Wednesday, 10 June 2020

CNN on Wednesday dismissed a demand from the Trump 2020 campaign that it withdraw a poll as "factually and legally baseless" and the type of threat that has "typically come from countries like Venezuela."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/502136-cnn-pushes-back-on-trump-campaign-legal-threats-typically-come-from-countries