Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 18:15 Hits: 12

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is selling his stake in The Daily Caller, the conservative publication he co-founded a decade ago, as he focuses more time on his prime-time show."I'm just too...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/502092-tucker-carlson-leaving-the-daily-caller