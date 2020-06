Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 02:52 Hits: 2

A House Democrat has introduced a bill that would ban presidents or other federal officials from using nuclear bombs in an attempt to alter weather patterns.Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) told The Washington Post in an interview published Tuesday that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501989-democrat-introduces-bill-to-prevent-presidents-from-nuking-hurricanes