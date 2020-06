Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

A New Jersey corrections officer has been suspended and a FedEx employee was fired Tuesday after video showed them mocking the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis....

