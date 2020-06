Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 14:41 Hits: 9

Ousted State Department Inspector General Steve Linick told House lawmakers he’s unaware if investigations into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are being pursued and refuted justifications for his firing, according to a transcript released by House...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/502033-ousted-state-ig-says-he-doesnt-know-status-of-pompeo-investigations