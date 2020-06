Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 14:30 Hits: 10

A top official with the Tulsa Police Department this week said that systemic racism in policing "just doesn't exist" and suggested research shows police are shooting African Americans "24 percent less than we p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502009-top-tulsa-police-officer-were-shooting-african-americans-about-24