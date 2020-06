Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 23:50 Hits: 11

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) won South Carolina's GOP Senate primary Tuesday as he seeks a fourth term.Graham has faced difficulties in past primaries, winning only 56 percent of the vote in 2014, though he faced n...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/501928-graham-wins-south-carolina-senate-primary