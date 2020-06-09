Schumer holds off endorsing Eliot Engel

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 19:59 Hits: 2

Embattled New York Rep. Eliot Engel claims Chuck Schumer supports him. But Schumer isn’t on the same page.

Engel, who is facing a tough primary, claims on his campaign website that the Senate Minority leader backs his reelection campaign. But Schumer said Tuesday he has not yet endorsed the congressman.

“I haven’t endorsed in that race,” Schumer told reporters. “I’m busy with Senate races.”

When asked whether he planned to endorse Engel, Schumer, who endorsed Engel in previous election cycles, reiterated that he’s focused on the Senate at the moment.

Engel’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House Foreign Affairs Chairman is facing a serious primary challenge from Jamaal Bowman, a public school principal who recently snagged high profile endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). New York holds its primary June 23. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has endorsed Engel.

Last week, Engel faced another obstacle to his reelection, after he was overheard on a “hot mic” saying he was seeking press attention at a local event on vandalism and protests over racial discriminationonlybecause of his primary challenge. Engel later clarified that he cares “deeply about what's happening in this country.”

Engel has represented New York since 1989. Progressive groups have sought to paint the New York congressman as out of touch with his district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/09/schumer-declines-to-endorse-engel-309372