Democrats rail as Georgia mishaps could delay primary results

Delayed results were expected in some key primary races in Georgia on Tuesday as the state grappled with new voting technology and the combined challenges of a surge in voter interest and reduced polling place capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports of hours-long lines and breakdowns in voting machines were concentrated in suburban Atlanta, including the 6th and 7th Districts that are home to two of the country’s most competitive House races. That could also hold up results in a crowded Democratic primary to choose a challenger to GOP Sen. David Perdue.

The problems were an ominous sign for November, when Georgia is expected to be a battleground for the White House and, with both seats on the ballot, control of the Senate. In addition to Perdue, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who was appointed, is running to keep her seat in November.

“They want to discourage you. They want you to give up and go home,” Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is vying to challenge Perdue, wrote on Twitter. “It’s not right. It’s not just. STAY IN THOSE LINES. Defy voter suppression.”

Ossoff, who lost a special House election in 2017 that drew national attention, was one of seven Democratic candidates in the Senate primary. Georgia law requires primary candidates to get more than 50 percent of the vote to secure a nomination outright. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters face each other in an Aug. 11 runoff.

Rep. Lucy McBath, a Democrat defending the 6th District seat she flipped in 2018, called the polling problems “unacceptable” in a tweet with the hashtag “voter suppression.”

“Our citizens have a right to vote. Plain and simple,” she wrote. McBath was unchallenged in the primary but there was a five-person Republican battle to be her challenger that included former Rep. Karen Handel, who was ousted by McBath in 2018.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacted to the delays with a statement urging the Senate to take up legislation she is sponsoring to expand early in-person voting and no-excuse absentee mail voting and provide states with funding to improve the safety of elections during the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we don’t properly fund our elections and develop plans to protect voters, Americans — often in communities of color — get disenfranchised and that’s what happened today in Georgia,” Klobuchar said.

By late afternoon Tuesday, Columbus County, which is in the 2nd District, and Gwinnett County in the 7th District had already extended closing times for some polling places from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., to allow everyone in line to vote. Some polling places in Fulton County followed afterward, while some in DeKalb were kept open until 10:10 p.m. They cover not only parts of Bath’s 6th District but the open 7th District seat, which is rated a Toss-Up by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales. That race attracted seven Republicans and six Democrats in the primary.

“Halfway through Election Day, our state’s leaders have already abdicated any responsibility for this fiasco,” 7th District Democratic candidate Zahra Karinshak, a federal prosecutor, wrote on Twitter.

According to The Associated Press, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had predicted longer lines on Monday and said his office would not begin to release results until the last precinct closed.

“To get a good concept of where we are with the election — who won, who lost, or who’s in the runoff, things like that — I would think that could take upward of a couple days in some of these really tightly contested elections,” Raffensperger said, according to the AP.

More than 1.2 million people requested absentee ballots, shattering state records, But with widespread reports of delays in receiving them, thousands of voters crowded polling places that were short-staffed and slowed down by efforts to sanitize equipment and enforce social distancing, according to local reports and interviews with election observers.

Those problems were compounded by the introduction of new voting machines that combine a touch screen with scanned paper ballots. It was unclear whether the machines had malfunctioned or were not working because poll workers had not been properly trained to use them.

