Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 00:23 Hits: 12

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking African American in Congress, is pushing back against the growing calls to defund police departments around the nation in wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501972-house-democratic-whip-pushes-back-on-calls-to-defund-police-we-need-to-focus