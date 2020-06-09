NY’s top financial regulator talks justice — and launches “DFS FastForward”

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 9
Linda Lacewell, New York’s top financial regulator, joins Fintech Beat to provide an insider’s account of the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis and the George Floyd protests — and breaks news to announce the New York State Department of Financial Services’ “FastForward” program.
Show Notes:
