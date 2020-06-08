Webinar: How we rise — Policy solutions to upend structural racism and inequality

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 16:05 Hits: 2

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the lives of Americans, another crisis has taken center stage in the national dialogue: systemic racism. The murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis coupled with the devastating impacts of COVID-19—a disease disproportionately affecting Black communities—have forced the country to confront tough realities about police brutality, the justice system, wealth gaps, and education and health disparities, among other issues. Both new and old policies at the state and federal level have created and perpetuate deep disparities that Black Americans experience. Lawmakers are now being called to confront systemically racist policies and enact new public policies to change the experience and life trajectories of communities of color.

On June 11, the Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative at Brookings will host a webinar to examine policy solutions to upend structural racism and inequalities and create a more equitable society for all. Panelists will discuss anti-racist policy approaches to jobs, health, education, and other arenas that would support the well-being and success of communities of color.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #HowWeRise.

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/626503134/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Webinar-How-we-rise-%E2%80%94-Policy-solutions-to-upend-structural-racism-and-inequality/