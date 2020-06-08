Democrats’ policing overhaul targets prosecution standards, data collection, training

Articles

House and Senate Democrats on Monday proposed policing legislation that would revamp legal standards for prosecuting misconduct, create a national database of problem officers and improve training and practices to emphasize deescalation over use of force.

The 134-page measure, which Democrats are calling the Justice in Policing Act, is a package of several bills designed to curb police practices of racial profiling and unnecessary use of force that has led to the deaths of black Americans.

For the most part the legislation only directly overhauls federal law enforcement practices. It would encourage states and localities to adopt similar changes through grants and other incentives.

The legislation was compiled as a response to nationwide outrage over George Floyd’s death in Minnesota late last month. A Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe and then became unconscious as three other officers declined to intervene.

The four officers are now facing charges for Floyd’s death, but that has not stopped daily protests across the country. Protesters, led in many areas by the Black Lives Matter movement, are calling for more systematic changes to end racial profiling and police brutality.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass, whose group led the drafting of the bill, called the measure “bold” and “transformative” during a press conference Monday morning announcing the bill alongside roughly two dozen House and Senate colleagues.

“A profession where you have the power to kill should be a profession that requires highly trained officers who are accountable to the public,” the California Democrat said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the measure a “first step,” noting, “There is more to come.” The California Democrat said the House Judiciary Committee will mark up the legislation in the coming weeks and then the full House will hold a floor vote.

“We cannot settle for anything less than transformative, structural change,” Pelosi said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer repeated his call for the Republican majority in the Senate to hold a vote on policing overhauls before July 4, but he acknowledged that Republicans so far have been mostly silent on the issue.

“Democrats will not let this go away and we will not rest until we achieve real reforms,” the New York Democrat said.

Before the press conference, Democrats gathered in Emancipation Hall to hold a moment of silence for Floyd lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time the Minneapolis police officer held his knee against Floyd’s neck.

Accountability

The bill updates statute for prosecuting police misconduct to make it easier to hold law enforcement officials to account.

One provision amends the section 242 federal statue for prosecuting misconduct to change the requirement from “willfully” causing death to “knowingly or with reckless disregard.”

Another provision would change qualified immunity doctrine, which shields government officials like police from lawsuits for actions performed on the job, to take away certain defenses law enforcement uses to avoid prosecution. The measure says claims that an officer was acting in good faith or believed their conduct was lawful should not constitute immunity or defense against prosecution.

The measure would also give the Justice Department subpoena power for so-called “pattern-or-practice” investigations. Under existing statute, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division can open independent investigations into local police departments to identify suspected patterns of excessive force, discriminatory practices and violations of the constitutional rights.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, a former federal prosecutor, says the subpoena power would give those investigations “teeth.”

The bill would also authorize a $100 million grant program for state state attorney generals to conduct pattern-or-practice investigations.

A separate provision authorizes a $750 million grant program for states to conduct independent investigations to prosecute incidents of law enforcement using unnecessary deadly force.

In a specific response to Floyd’s death, the bill would ban federal law enforcement from using chokeholds or carotid holds. The measure would also encourage states and localities to enact similar bans by withholding certain grant funding for police from jurisdictions that don’t.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, who has been leading a bill to ban chokeholds since a New York police officer used one to kill Eric Garner in 2014.

“The chokehold and other police tactics such as a knee to the neck … is a procedure that is unnecessary, unacceptable, uncivilized, unconscionable and un-American,” Jeffries said. “This legislation will make it unlawful.”

The bill would also ban the use of no-knock warrants in federal drug cases., and encourages states and localities to do so with conditions on grant money for police.

Data and training

A central element of the bill is the creation of the first government-run national database to track police misconduct.

The measure would mandate that state and local law enforcement agencies report all use of force data to federal government, including demographic data about who the force was used against.

The database would track problem law enforcement officers so that they can’t switch jurisdictions to avoid accountability.

Several other provisions of the bill target police training. The measure would mandate racial and religious bias training and specify that deadly force can only be used as last resort after de-escalation techniques.

Other provisions in the bill would limit the transfer of military-grade equipment to state and local law enforcement, require federal uniformed police officers to wear body cameras and require states receiving federal funds to mandate body camera use.

The bill would also seek to outlaw lynching by making it a federal crime to conspire to violate existing hate crime laws. A standalone measure to do this has passed both chambers but under different names. Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul currently has a hold on the House measure, named after Emmett Till.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said he’s confident that policing overhaul will pass the Democratic-controlled House but he’s not as optimistic about its chances in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“I am not confident that a body that has been unable to pass the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill will pass this bill,” the Maryland Democrat said.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters after the press conference that he expects his panel to mark up the legislation next week and a floor vote would be possible the week after that.

The New York Democrat said he’s talking with Republicans but none have expressed support for the bill yet.

“I will say, with 100 percent certainty that this bill will become law,” Nadler said. “If not now, then Senate Majority Leader Schumer [will pass it] and [President Joe Biden] will sign it in January.”

