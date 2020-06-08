Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 14:20 Hits: 4

Democrats proposed a policing overhaul bill Monday amid continuing protests against police brutality nationwide.

“We cannot settle for anything less than transformative, structural change,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news briefing, following an 8 minute, 46 second moment of silence to honor George Floyd.

Lawmakers also cast doubt on whether the legislation would pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“Just last week we couldn’t even pass an anti-lynching bill in the United Sates Senate,” said Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

The post Watch: Democrats propose policing overhaul bills appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/08/watch-democrats-propose-policing-overhaul-bills/