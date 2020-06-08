Surprising jobs report could slow next coronavirus aid package

Articles

Monday, 08 June 2020

A modest decline in unemployment last month gave Republicans fresh ammunition to slow the timing and scale back the size of the next relief package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss the complicated negotiations still to come as the Trump administration pushes more targeted aid and Democrats seek more robust relief.

