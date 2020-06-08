The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Surprising jobs report could slow next coronavirus aid package

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 9

A modest decline in unemployment last month gave Republicans fresh ammunition to slow the timing and scale back the size of the next relief package. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss the complicated negotiations still to come as the Trump administration pushes more targeted aid and Democrats seek more robust relief.

Show Notes:

The post Surprising jobs report could slow next coronavirus aid package appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/surprising-jobs-report-could-slow-next-coronavirus-aid-package/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version