Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 13:10 Hits: 1

President TrumpĀ is taking aim at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, questioning whether his statement supporting athletes' rights to peacefully protest means that the league would stand by players who choose to kneel during...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/501610-trump-targets-nfl-commissioner-roger-goodell-after-message-supporting-players