Insurrection Act: What you need to know

It’s not clear which provision of the Insurrection Act President Donald Trump is threatening to invoke, but if he were to call the military to suppress protests nationwide he would have to make that clear in his proclamation.

CQ Roll Call sat down with Michel Paradis, a senior attorney in the Defense Department’s Military Commissions Defense Organization; and Scott Anderson, previously the legal advisor for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, to break down what is in the Insurrection Act and the rules for using it.

Also, read the article Paradis and Anderson wrote on the Insurrection Act for Lawfare.

