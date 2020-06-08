The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Insurrection Act: What you need to know

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

It’s not clear which provision of the Insurrection Act President Donald Trump is threatening to invoke, but if he were to call the military to suppress protests nationwide he would have to make that clear in his proclamation.

CQ Roll Call sat down with Michel Paradis, a senior attorney in the Defense Department’s Military Commissions Defense Organization; and Scott Anderson, previously the legal advisor for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, to break down what is in the Insurrection Act and the rules for using it.

Also, read the article Paradis and Anderson wrote on the Insurrection Act for Lawfare.

The post Insurrection Act: What you need to know appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/08/insurrection-act-what-you-need-to-know/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version