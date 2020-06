Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 21:24 Hits: 0

A U.S. Navy veteran whose family said his only crime was falling in love left Iran on Thursday after nearly two years of detention, winning his freedom as part of a deal that spared an...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/xhOQJVY_FLs/