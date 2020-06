Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 00:51 Hits: 6

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) met with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) and paid a visit to the site where the mayor had “Black Lives Matter” painted on a road that leads to the White House.“It is very moving, very...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501591-john-lewis-visits-black-lives-matter-plaza-calls-protests-very-moving