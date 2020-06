Articles

House Democrats intend to go big in their coming legislation to tackle systemic racism and patterns of violence against African Americans - a package responding to the killing of an unarmed black man by Minneapolis police...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/501419-democrats-seek-broad-reforms-for-george-floyd