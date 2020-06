Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 15:03 Hits: 2

A chorus of boos and chants of "go home Jacob" reverberated around the Minneapolis mayor on Saturday after Jacob Frey (D) said that he did not support demonstrators' calls to defund the city's police department...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/501530-protestors-boo-chant-go-home-jacob-after-minneapolis-mayor-says-he