Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020 15:01 Hits: 4

President Trump hit back at retired Gen. Colin Powell after the former secretary of State said he would be voting for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "Colin Powell, a real ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501529-trump-fires-back-at-colin-powell-for-saying-hed-vote-for-biden-a-real