Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 21:08 Hits: 7

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next Wednesday, June 10, sources confirmed to The Hill. It’s not yet...

