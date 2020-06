Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 21:37 Hits: 11

Massive crowds flooded U.S. cities large and small on Saturday to protest police brutality, racial injustice and the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in Minneap...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/501494-massive-demonstrations-over-racial-injustice-dominate-US-for-second-Saturday