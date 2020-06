Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 02:33 Hits: 10

Attorney General William Barr denied that he gave a "tactical" command to law enforcement officers to clear a crowd of largely peaceful protesters outside the White House on Monday as he faces criticism over the clash....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501448-barr-says-he-didnt-give-tactical-command-to-clear-lafayette-protester