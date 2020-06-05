Photos of the week ending June 5, 2020

Articles

Protests in reaction to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police spread nationwide. As some Washington residents traded in their face masks for gas masks, federal troops and other security personnel occupied positions at the White House and around the city.

A woman runs through a looted T-Mobile store near the White House on May 30 as protests turned from peaceful to destructive. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Police in riot gear stand in Lafayette Square in front of the White House as demonstrators gather on May 31. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Protesters and police in riot gear face off in downtown Washington near the White House on May 31. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)A woman has milk poured into her eyes to neutralize the effect of pepper spray during the protest near the White House on May 31. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Protesters crowd around a fire on H Street in front of the White House on May 31. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sean Spicer of Newsmax TV films a segment on H Street Northwest on Monday after the weekend protests. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey speaks Tuesday during the Senate Democrats’ news conference to introduce a resolution condemning President Donald Trump for the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters at the White House. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A member of the D.C. National Guard patrols the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday as protests continued throughout Washington. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)From left, Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Michael Bennet of Colorado kneel Thursday during a moment of silence with Senate Democrats in the Capitol Visitor Center to honor the lives of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of racial injustice. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)U.S. military troops disembark from tour buses on Fifteenth Street Northwest on Thursday as they deploy to the security perimeter at the White House. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending June 5, 2020 appeared first on Roll Call.

