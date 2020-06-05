Where do lawmakers stand on Trump’s response to nationwide Black Lives Matter protests?

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:34 Hits: 1

As the country reels from the police killings of black Americans and thousands protest across the nation, lawmakers have been divided in their response. POLITICO examined how members of Congress facing tight reelection bids are responding.

Using POLITICO’s election forecast tool, we identified 78 lawmakers in the most competitive races — contests where it’s not clear whether having President Donald Trump at the top of the GOP ticket will be a boon or burden. Then, we combed through these lawmakers’ social media posts, websites and interviews and pulled their statements. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) issued a public statement after this article was first published.

All have condemned George Floyd’s death or made calls to hold the police officers accountable. Thirty lawmakers focused on the protests, and 42 assessed Trump’s response. Not surprisingly, party loyalty often determined reactions, with Democrats mostly condemning Trump’s response and Republicans more likely to denounce violence and looting.

Here’s the roundup.

Jump to:

Who's condemning Trump's response to protests?

Sen. Susan Collins | Maine Republican"It was painful to watch peaceful protesters be subjected to tear gas in order for the president to go across the street to a church that I believe he’s attended only once. I thought that the president came across as unsympathetic and as insensitive to the rights of people to peaceful protest."Said to POLITICO on June 2, 2020.

Rep. Gil Cisneros | CA-39 Democrat

"The right words at the right time can make a real difference, and instead, the President is behaving like a third world military leader, not the leader of the free world.”Said on June 2, 2020.



Rep. Elissa Slotkin |MI-8 Democrat"It seemed to confirm that the President and senior Pentagon leadership are willing to use the military to further their political objectives. That they are willing to weaponize one sacred, American institution against another." Said on June 1, 2020.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill |NJ-11 Democrat"The very notion of using our military to quell peaceful protests, a linchpin of our democracy, offends me. When I entered the military, I didn’t take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution to then turn around and use rubber bullets and tear gas on peaceful protestors."Said on June 1, 2020.

Rep. Conor Lamb |PA-17 Democrat"As a former federal prosecutor, I would like to share my thoughts about 'law and order.' President Trump is bad at it."Said on June 2, 2020.





Rep. John Katko |NY-24 Republican"The President['s] remarks last night failed to unify the country. In order to heal and reform our nation, we must pause, end the violence and begin to work constructively towards making productive and meaningful change."Said on June 2, 2020.





Rep. Max Rose |NY-11 Democrat"The President put protesters, soldiers, law enforcement, and journalists all at-risk to appear strong. That’s not strength, it’s weakness. We needed a President to remind us we are the United States. We needed someone to console a nation and put us on a path to a better America. He failed in every imaginable way."Said on June 1, 2020.

Who's applauding Trump's response to protests?

Sen. David Perdue |Georgia Republican"I really applaud President Trump and Bill Barr, the attorney general, for taking swift action ... So from a federal level, I think calm is the word right now we’re trying to plead for."Said to WJBF-TV on June 2, 2020.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler |Georgia Republican"The president’s duty is to protect America. That’s what he’s doing. He’s using all of his available rights and authorizations as needed. And look if the governors, if the mayors won’t protect their own citizens, the president knows that falls to him."Said to WALB News on June 3, 2020.

Sen. Joni Ernst |Iowa Republican"He's leading."Said to POLITICO on June 2, 2020.

Sen. John Cornyn |Texas Republican"Not only should we demand justice for George Floyd, we should demand justice for these innocent victims of this agitation, this chaos ... so I think the president is sending a strong and a correct message that we will not tolerate it under any circumstances."Said to Fox News on June 2, 2020.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn |MN-01 Republican"President Trump just walked from the White House to St. John’s Church to demonstrate his commitment to restoring law and order and protecting the American people and private property. I support @realDonaldTrump’s efforts to stop the criminal rioting and restore the rule of law."Said on June 1, 2020.

Rep. Lee Zeldin |NY-01 Republican"Strong words by @realDonaldTrump to fill the breach of Mayors/Govs who need to do more to restore order. Peaceful protests can be beautiful & profoundly American & are constitutionally protected. Rioting is another story. Looting, arson, physical violence, etc. must end NOW!"Said on June 1, 2020.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw |TX-02 RepublicanRetweeted Trump’s tweet on designating antifa as a terrorist organization with comment: "Long overdue. Antifa has been engaging in organized and deliberate violence for years. Marxists have taken full advantage of this situation, and they have to be brought to justice. Their behavior this past week has been inexcusable."Said on May 31, 2020.

Who focuses on the nationwide protests?

Rep. Jahana Hayes | CT-05 Democrat"What some people are missing about the underlying causes of the protests is that this is not simply about police brutality. It is about the fact that we as a nation are not dealing honestly with the structural and systemic racism that persists in almost every part of our lives."Said on June 5, 2020.

Rep. Cindy Axne |IA-03 Democrat"While we must reject these violent agitators, we must not allow their co-opting of this cause to succeed by focusing only on their destruction."Said on June 2, 2020.

Rep. Collin Peterson |MN-05 Democrat"I’m grateful to the Minnesota National Guard for expanding their role from assisting in the pandemic to bringing calm and security to the streets. Their short-term mission in the Twin Cities should be followed by a concerted effort to address the underlying issues that fueled this tragedy. I pledge to work with my colleagues in the Minnesota delegation to do what I can to help this healing."Said on June 1, 2020.

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small |NM-02 Democrat"George Floyd deserves swift justice and our rule of law requires due process. But rioting will not help. This violence has got to stop. Because we have real work to do."Said on June 1, 2020.

Sen. Martha McSally |Arizona Republican"Those protesting in cities across the nation have every right to do so, but looting, violence and chaos have no place in our communities or on our streets."Said to AZ Central on May 29, 2020.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi |NY-22 Democrat"The right to peacefully protest is an inalienable one, which must be protected by all elected leaders no matter what. I hope the messages being shared in recent days by people of color about the effects of systemic & institutionalized racism will be met w/ action."Said on June 3, 2020.

Who focuses on George Floyd's death?

Rep. Lucy McBath |GA-06 Democrat"George Floyd is one more black man taken needlessly and far too soon. We must fight for justice for George, Ahmaud, and Breonna. Their families deserve answers and accountability. I’m calling on @TheJusticeDept to investigate and provide fair, transparent justice."Said on June 1, 2020.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer |IA-01 Democrat"#GeorgeFloyd was killed before our eyes — the latest brutal instance of the danger Black Americans often face. Our patriotism and humanity demand we call out injustice and re-commit to making change. I call on the USDOJ to open a full investigation for accountability and justice. ”Said on May 27, 2020.

Rep. Angie Craig |MN-02 Democrat"We must take time to listen, learn from and reflect on the events over the last several days and the long history of racial inequity in this country."Said on June 2, 2020.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew |NJ-02 Republican"Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line, and some die in service to their community and nation every year. The malicious conduct that we saw from some police officers, one of whom took George Floyd's life, do not represent law enforcement and they need to be punished to the full extent of the law for their actions."Said on May 30, 2020.

Rep. Richard Hudson |NC-08 Republican"George Floyd was born in Fayetteville. I was sickened watching the video and saddened to learn his horrific killing is being mourned by members of his family in our own community. We demand swift justice in this case and ask you join Renee & me keeping his family in our prayers."Said on May 29, 2020.





Rep. Kim Schrier |WA-08 Democrat"While arrest of the officer who killed him in some ways helps with the anger, it does not heal the wound. Others were complicit. This cannot continue to happen to black men in our country."Said on May 29, 2020.



Additional design and photo research by Bill Kuchman.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/06/05/lawmakers-reelection-trump-protests-response-floyd-296489