Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 13:51 Hits: 3

In the understatement of the century, Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared, “There’s so much going on.” With the country facing nationwide protests against police violence following the killing of George Floyd, the editors at Hits and Misses are unsure whether to laugh or to cry.

[ As protests continue, lawmakers don’t want to be caught on the sidelines ]

The post ‘There’s so much going on’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/06/05/theres-so-much-going-on-congressional-hits-and-misses/