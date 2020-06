Articles

Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Friday slammed President Trump for saying during a speech on the economy that it is "a great day" for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis last week.Fol...

