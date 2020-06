Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 00:53 Hits: 9

Ivanka Trump, a top adviser to President Trump and his eldest daughter, released the speech she had prepared to give at Wichita State University and WSU Tech's commencement ceremony before she was dropped as a speaker....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/501443-ivanka-trump-releases-prepared-speech-after-being-dropped-as-wichita