Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 15:22 Hits: 2

In the next evolution of the Coronavirus Special Report, we are launching The Future Of, a podcast that reimagines how policies will change because of COVID-19. We will delve deeply into policies to provoke thought, vision and suggestions about what the future holds, featuring leading thinkers and doers in their disciplines on what to expect in a post-coronavirus world. We begin with government, and specifically oversight. Rep Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., and New York University professor Paul Light kick off this occasional series.

Show Notes:

The post The Future Of: Oversight appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/the-future-of-oversight/