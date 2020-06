Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 12:34 Hits: 4

In a surprise, the U.S. added 2.5 million jobs in May and unemployment dropped to 13.3 percent as businesses begin to reopen after coronavirus-related closures, according to data released by the Labor Department on Friday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501233-may-jobs-report