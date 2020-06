Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 12:42 Hits: 5

A group of NFL players released a powerful video this week calling on the sports league to support black players, call out racism and admit "wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting" amid the death of Geo...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/501291-nfl-players-send-video-telling-league-we-will-not-be-silenced